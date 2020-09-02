 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Charles E. Alder

Charles E. Alder

Charles E. Alder was aboard the LST 597 in Tokyo Bay when the Japanese officially surrendered to the Allies on the USS Missouri. He faithfully served in the campaigns of Iwo Jima, Philippines, Okinawa, New Guinea and Aoshima. This was the same Charles E. Alder who joined with his buddies at age 17 after they each signed the others' parental permission slip. At age 94, he is a very active and proud resident of Tucson.

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991. Contact her at jeubank@tucson.com

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News