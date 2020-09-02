Charles E. Alder was aboard the LST 597 in Tokyo Bay when the Japanese officially surrendered to the Allies on the USS Missouri. He faithfully served in the campaigns of Iwo Jima, Philippines, Okinawa, New Guinea and Aoshima. This was the same Charles E. Alder who joined with his buddies at age 17 after they each signed the others' parental permission slip. At age 94, he is a very active and proud resident of Tucson.
Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991. Contact her at jeubank@tucson.com
