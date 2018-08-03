Quihuis made his name by dominating on both sides of the ball. Charley was named first team All-City offense (wide receiver) and defense (defensive back) as a senior in 1972 and had All-State honors as well. Charley, and fellow All-State defensive back Roy Cooksey, anchored a Warriors defense that allowed just 395 yards passing during the regular season and carried the team to the playoffs where they lost 36-15 to Sahuaro in the Southern Division AAA title game. Both were also All-City selections in 1971 and Quihuis went on to play at the UA.