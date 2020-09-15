Fifty years ago, Charlie Watkins sold his first piece of art.
“I had no idea what I was doing,” he says. “I got invited to a show in Pasadena and people wanted to buy what I made — and that set me off. I was ecstatic that someone wanted to buy what I made.”
At the time, he was selling acrylic paintings. Over the years, he’s done everything from furniture refinishing to Christmas window paintings.
But 25 years ago, he had an idea to blend his love for history with his love of art by creating layered three-dimensional pieces with wood and other materials.
His intricate designs of architecture in the Four Corners area are all made by hand — no molds or masks are used — and each piece is one of a kind that can hang on a wall or act as a table centerpiece.
“I’m kind of an amateur historian and archaeologist,” says Watkins, who moved to Tucson in 1986. “I enjoy those subjects and was able to tie that with my artwork, where the concept was created to focus from a period of about the 1200s to the 1880s, early 1900s, of architecture.”
