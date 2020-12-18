Charlinda Haudley is an enrolled member of the Navajo Nation in Arizona. She holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree from the University of Arizona and a Master of Education Degree from the University of California, Los Angeles. She is an alumnus of the U A Arizona Assurance Program, Ronald E. McNair Achievement Program and UCLA's Graduate Opportunity Fellowship Program. She is a doctoral candidate in the U A Center for the Study of Higher Education. Her research focuses on intertribal student engagement at a university Native American student center. In 2019, she received the Maria Teresa Velez Diversity Leadership Award for her commitment to furthering diversity in education, higher education and the community at large. She is the Program Coordinator Senior in the UA Office of Multicultural Advancement. She also serves on the executive board for the U A American Indian Alumni Club. She participated in the 2020 Valle del Sol's Hispanic Leadership Institute-Tucson. Charlinda would like to say 'A héhee'' ( Thank you) to her family and mentors because her successes are also the success of her people.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!