Seafood takes centerstage at Charro del Rey, a new concept launched by the Flores family, known best for their El Charro brand more recently, Charro Steak, situated right next door.
El Charro President Ray Flores told the Star last October that the restaurant will pay homage to his father, Ray Sr. whose name was often misspelled “Rey.”
The restaurant's website describes its cuisine as a "gallery-like menú of classic and delicious “Charro Family” takes on seafood and prime dishes that range from the staples of legendary coastal dinner house menus of our childhood to the marinated mariscos made famous in such Mexican regions as Sinaloa and Sonora."