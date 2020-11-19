 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Charro Steak & del Rey

Charro Steak & del Rey

  • Updated

188 E. Broadway

Choose from take home or dine in. Take-home dinner feeds four to six guests and includes: fully cooked all-natural turkey, stuffing made with local Barrio bread and Charro tamale, ancho smoked gravy, poblano mashed potatoes, Mexican street corn, six pumpkin tamales with cranberry chutney. Orders must be made no later than Nov. 23, must be pre-paid and will include reheating instructions.

Dine-in special Dia de Gracias features all-natural turkey with ancho gravy or 22 day all natural prime beef, stuffing made with local Barrio bread and Charro tamale, poblano mashed potatoes, Mexican street corn and choice of dessert: pumpkin tamales or pumpkin flan or pumpkin tres leches cake. Wednesday and Thursday from 2-9 p.m. $39; $14.95 children under 10. Reservations required.

Both options can be reserved at charrosteak.com or by calling 485-1922.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News