Charro Steak & del Rey

188 E. Broadway
Choose from take home or dine in. Take-home dinner feeds four to six guests and includes: fully cooked all-natural turkey, stuffing made with local Barrio bread and Charro tamale, ancho smoked gravy, poblano mashed potatoes, Mexican street corn, six pumpkin tamales with cranberry chutney. Orders must be made no later than Nov. 23, must be pre-paid and will include reheating instructions.
Dine-in special Dia de Gracias features all-natural turkey with ancho gravy or 22 day all natural prime beef, stuffing made with local Barrio bread and Charro tamale, poblano mashed potatoes, Mexican street corn and choice of dessert: pumpkin tamales or pumpkin flan or pumpkin tres leches cake. Wednesday and Thursday from 2-9 p.m. $39; $14.95 children under 10. Reservations required.
Both options can be reserved at charrosteak.com or by calling 485-1922.
