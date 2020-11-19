7109 N. Oracle Road
If you’re looking for 100% plant-based, gluten- and dairy-free dinner options, check out Charrovida. Entree options include vegan stuffed crispy portabellos in a mushroom and poblano crema gravy or beyond carne piccadillo enchilada. Entrees are served with sides of smashed sweet potatoes with cinnamon, cranberry and pepita garnish, pickled nopalito salad or hola hemp vegan tamale stuffing. For dessert: dulce pumpkin tamales with cranberry chutney. All for $22.95.
Charrovida is open Tuesday-Sunday from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. and Nov. 26 11 a.m.-6 p.m. You can order this special menu for dine-in or take out Nov. 24-29. Curbside pickup available. Reservations recommended for dine-in. Call 779-1922 or visit charrovida.com for more information.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!