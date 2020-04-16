Charts: A look at the growth of coronavirus in Pima County

Here's a look at the spread of coronavirus cases in Pima County.
More resources:
- Maps: Here's a county-by-county breakdown of coronavirus cases in Arizona.
- Find the latest updates on COVID-19 in Southern Arizona, head here.
- If you're looking for help during the pandemic, we've published a list of resources available in Southern Arizona.
Following graphs courtesy of voro.com.
These numbers were last updated April 15.
Confirmed coronavirus cases in Pima County
Known coronavirus deaths in Pima County
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!