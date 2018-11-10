Last season: Sat out the required redshirt season after transferring from Duke, where he was a reserve player averaging 2.1 points and 2.2 rebounds over his two seasons.
This season: Co-captain and starting center... and only player on roster above 6-foot-9. Had first career double-double (11 points, 10 rebounds) against Houston Baptist.
Miller said it: “Chase is a really bright kid, maybe the best student we’ve had. Very cerebral, thinks things through. He’s very, very mobile and the way he thinks is his strength.”