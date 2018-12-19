Arizona rebounded from Saturday's loss to Baylor with a 61-42 win over the Montana Grizzlies at McKale Center on Wednesday, which ended the Wildcats' two-game losing streak.
UA center Chase Jeter scored a career-high 21 points and made 9 of 15 shots from the field while also grabbing six rebounds. Baylor outrebounded the Wildcats 51-19 on Saturday. Arizona outrebounded Montana 40-30 and scored 42 of its 61 points in the paint.
Dylan Smith started in place of freshman guard Brandon Williams, who is battling a knee issue after bumping it in practice with Justin Coleman. Williams was limited off the bench and only scored three points on 1 of 7 shooting from the field. He tallied five rebounds and three assists.
The UA now has an 8-4 record and will close out the nonconference schedule Saturday against UC Davis before hosting Colorado and Utah for Pac-12 play.
Sean Miller and Jeter spoke to the media following the win, here's what they had to say.