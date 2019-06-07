To continue viewing content on tucson.com, please sign in with your existing account or subscribe.
Mainly clear skies. Low 67F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: June 7, 2019 @ 7:18 pm
Arizona’s Chase Jeter (4) drives around Oregon State’s Zach Reichle (11) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Corvallis, Ore., Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)
Position: Center
Year: Senior
Height: 6-11
Weight: 230 pounds
Status: On scholarship