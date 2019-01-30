Rest Easy baby bro, I promise you gone live through me. Can’t believe you really gone but I gotta keep pushing ckuhz I know you know would want me to. The memories we made will last forever and I know you watching over me... #LongLiveTK pic.twitter.com/xe4fjPHDnV— Zylan Cheatham (@1KingZ4) December 31, 2018
Among its rash of off-court concerns this season, the Pac-12 lost a potential player of the year (Oregon’s Bol Bol) to a foot injury, saw UCLA’s Shareef O’Neal undergo surgery to correct a major heart issue — and had Zylan Cheatham help put his brother to rest before a game.
The morning of Jan. 12, Cheatham attended the services for his brother, Wanyaa Stewart, who was shot to death the evening of Dec. 29 near Mill Avenue and Baseline Road in what police said was a homicide.
Then he hopped on a plane and played against Stanford just hours after the funeral ended.
“It was the toughest thing I ever had to deal with,” Cheatham told the Arizona Republic after the Stanford game. “To see my younger brother laying there, lifeless.”
According to The Athletic, Cheatham and Stewart had the same dad, and Stewart was just 10 months younger. They were close as they grew up in south Phoenix, but Cheatham moved on to play basketball at Phoenix’s now-defunct Windward Prep and said his brother stayed behind.
“Unfortunately, he got into gangs and just kind of running with the wrong people,” Cheatham told The Athletic. “It was a very unfortunate situation but he chose that path. It was really tough accepting it, but even knowing what he was doing, you just never expect something like this to happen.”