ADOPTED: Kiwi, Webster, Ellaria, Oreo Orange and Nyx were all adopted from the Pima Animal Care Center

ADOPTABLE PETS AT PIMA ANIMAL CARE CENTER

Find it: 4000 N. Silverbell Road. 724-7222.

Hours: Noon-7 p.m. Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

CHIEF

ID No.: A642690

Age: 2 years

Story: Chief has quite the fan club at PACC. He leashes up wonderfully and walks like a dream. This guy is affectionate and always wants to please.

Fee: Member of the Long Timers Club and has no adoption fee. A $19 license fee applies to adult dogs.

LUDWIG

ID No.: A640799

Age: 7 years

Story: Ludwig is a big-hearted, lovable, goofy guy who is treat-motivated. He’s also very sweet and patient.

Fee: Member of the Long Timers Club and has no adoption fee. There is a $19 license fee.

ALTAIR

ID No.: A633846

Age: 3 years

Story: Altair is a loyal and loving guy with a playful and fun personality. He’s a fantastic walking/running partner, and he will chase a ball all day long. It’s rare that you’ll see him without a stuffy in his mouth, carrying it around ever so gently.

Fee: Member of the Long Timers Club and has no adoption fee. There is a $19 license fee.

ELI

ID No.: A636701

Age: 5 years

Story: Eli has the sweetest disposition. He walks easily, takes treats gently, is very calm, and well-mannered.

Fee: Member of the Long Timers Club and has no adoption fee. There is a $19 license fee.

KENNY — DSH

ID No.: A637755

Age: 3 years

Story: Kenny loves to give affection. He’s a sweet boy whose eyes light up when you enter the room.

Fee: Member of the Long Timers Club and has no adoption fee. Take him home for free today.

ANGUS

ID No.: A641416

Age: 3 years

Story: Angus loves the finer things in life like treats, a comfy bed, toys and good can of tuna. He would enjoy a cat tree to sleep on and has requested a window so he can be a bird watcher.

Fee: Member of the Long Timers Club and has no adoption fee.

ADOPTABLE ANIMALS WITH OTHER RESCUE GROUPS

GOOSE

ID: 854919

Age: 8 years

Story: Goose loves to people watch, go on walks and has good leash manners. He enjoys spending his days lounging indoors on a comfortable bed. Goose is house trained and will wait by the door when he needs to go outside if you do not have a doggie door. He knows sit and shake but prefers to shower people in doggie kisses. Goose has atopic dermatitis, better known as allergies, that are considered moderate and includes redness of feet and muzzle if left untreated. He will need medication, medicated baths, and a special diet that includes fish oil.

Fee: $50

Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus 327-6088, ext. 173

Meet: 635 W. Roger Road. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays- Saturdays; noon-5 p.m. Sundays.

JEZEBEL

ID: 850718

Age: 3 years

Story: Jezebel is a lovable girl who enjoys ear scratches. She has feline leukemia (FeLV), so she needs to live in a low-stress home and live exclusively indoors. She can go to a home with other FeLV positive cats, as well as FeLV negative cats that have been properly vaccinated against the disease. Adoption includes free FeLV testing and vaccinations for cats currently in the home. Cats with FeLV can live long and healthy lives.

Fee: $80

Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus 327-6088, ext. 173

Meet: 635 W. Roger Road. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays- Saturdays; noon-5 p.m. Sundays.

HEMMINGWAY – DSH BLACK

Age: 5 years

Story: Hemmingway is a sweet, gorgeous boy. He’s outgoing, loving and very affectionate, he’ll follow you around if you visit him, so he can supervise you, as you go about your day. He’s a little playful, but well past the kitten stage. He gets along great with other kitties, but we don’t know how he feels about dogs. Hemmingway needs a human of his own to supervise and follow around, so he can keep them in line.

Fee: $65

Contact: The Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter, 5278 E. 21st St.

Meet: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; Closed Sunday-Monday.

NIGHTSHADE

Age: 4 months

Story: Nightshade is a beautiful black lady who loves being held, petted and brushed. She came with two other kittens and she loves to play. She will do well with another kitten or a friendly cat to guide her. She needs an indoor-only home and plenty of love.

Fee: $50, includes microchip, spaying and current shots.

Contact Info: Paws Patrol, Green Valley, 207-4024.

SHILOH — CHIHUAHUA

Age: 2 years

Story: Shiloh is very active and playful. He is reserved when meeting new people, but when you win him over, he is quite the love bug giving kisses. He gets along well with other dogs and is a lot of fun. He likes to play “Bandit,” he steals things and takes them to the yard to put in a pile. Shiloh also enjoys taking a walk and does well on car rides. He would probably do best in a home where he has another dog or children to play with.

Fee: $200

Southern Arizona Beagle Rescue, 247-7720, or soazbeaglerescue.com.

Meet: By appointment

LONDON — GREYHOUND

Age: 3 years

Story: London loves people and doing new things, he’s a bit of an adventurist. London needs to be in a home with no cats or small dogs and would like a companion to hang out with.

Fee: $350

Contact: Southern Arizona Greyhound Adoption, 955-7421, visit sagreyhoundadoption.org or email adoption@sagreyhoundadoption.org.

BAMBI — CHIHUAHUA/POMERANIAN

Age: 4 years

Story: Bambi takes a minute to warm up but when she does she shows her true self. She’s bright, vivacious, and spunky. Bambi is petite, lively and attentive.

Fee: $85

Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley at 625-3170 or talgv.org.

Meet: TALGV, 1600 W. Duval Mine Road

Contact: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Daily.

KIKI — SHORTHAIRED CALICO

Age: 3 years

Story: Kiki had been chased by a dog for three years and has become a little wary and defensive. When Kiki is cool, calm, and confident she is a love bug. She’s used to a family and enjoys playing with dangly toys and older kids.

Fee: $45

Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley at 625-3170 or talgv.org.

Meet: TALGV, 1600 W. Duval Mine Road

Hours: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Daily.

