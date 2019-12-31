Chef Chic — 1104 S. Wilmot Rd.

Chef Chic — 1104 S. Wilmot Rd.

Wendy Gauthier, chef and owner of Chef Chic, poses for a portrait at her new restaurant on 1104 S. Wilmot Road in Tucson. Gauthier has been running the cafe at the Arizona Daily Star for the past 20 years.

Tucson’s newest Iron Chef took the plunge and opened her own restaurant.

Technically, it’s the second iteration of the restaurant if you count the eight years Wendy Gauthier had been running Chef Chic out of the commercial kitchen/cafeteria of the Arizona Daily Star’s south side plant.

“I think it’s time,” Gauthier said in November from the dining room of the Star’s Carla Gamez Cafeteria where Gauthier and her staff serve a menu of handcrafted sandwiches, soups and breakfast specialities to Star employees. “I think we’ve gotten enough of a following that it’s time to broaden out and do more and show people what we can do.”

Read more here.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News