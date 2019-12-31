Chef Chic — 1104 S. Wilmot Rd.

Tucson’s newest Iron Chef took the plunge and opened her own restaurant.
Technically, it’s the second iteration of the restaurant if you count the eight years Wendy Gauthier had been running Chef Chic out of the commercial kitchen/cafeteria of the Arizona Daily Star’s south side plant.
“I think it’s time,” Gauthier said in November from the dining room of the Star’s Carla Gamez Cafeteria where Gauthier and her staff serve a menu of handcrafted sandwiches, soups and breakfast specialities to Star employees. “I think we’ve gotten enough of a following that it’s time to broaden out and do more and show people what we can do.”
