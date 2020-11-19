1104 S. Wilmot Road
At Chef Chic, you can get your turkey cooked or just prepped with detailed instructions to cook at home. A 15-pound turkey comes with sausage and sage stuffing, rosemary mashed potatoes, a choice of acorn squash or butternut squash cheddar bread pudding, a choice of maple bourbon sweet potato wedges or apple ginger sweet potato puree, a choice of rolls with cinnamon pecan butter or cranberry relish, and a choice of green beans with pine nuts and basil, or green beans with ginger cashews. For dessert, decide between sour-cream apple pie, pumpkin cheesecake with bourbon sour-cream topping or pear gingerbread upside-down cake. Cranberry relish included. $300 for a prepped turkey or $350 for cooked turkey, feeds four to six people, add $25 per person for additional guests, add $45 for additional side dishes. Add $150 to make your menu organic.
Orders must be placed by Nov. 20 for pickup Wednesday, Nov. 25, from 3-7 p.m. Curbside pickup available. 406-2757. Delivery available for $25.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!