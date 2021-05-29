Tags
Paul McCartney's company still pays taxes on the sprawling ranch he shared with his wife Linda on Tucson's far-east side.
Experts are tracking an unprecedented outbreak of blooms in strange locations on saguaros across Southern Arizona. Environmental stresses could be to blame.
The Nogales Police Department says the scene has been secured and there is no danger to the public.
Even an average monsoon would look impressive next to 2020's 1.62 inches of rain. There are still many uncertainties surrounding what to expect from Arizona's 2021 monsoon season.
The rally showcases the wide variety of women-owned mobile food businesses in Tucson.
Tucson is considering amending its code to allow for accessory dwelling units, or casitas, to serve as living spaces. The city's code currently prohibits the structures from being dwelling units.
Dear Amy: My boyfriend and I have been together for over two years. I was previously married for 14 years to an abusive man.
Our Lady of La Vang and St. Frances Cabrini parishes may come together under a proposed plan.
Interstate 17 from Phoenix to Flagstaff also made the list of the 25 highways with the highest rate of deaths per mile, according to company that makes fleet tracking software.
No. 11-seeded Wildcats win 12-6 Sunday to move on to Super Regional, where they will visit No. 6 Arkansas with a trip to the WCWS on the line.
