History: Good ratings since 2015, but received a needs improvement score Feb. 26 and failed three follow-up inspections on March 8, 18 and 28.
What the inspector saw: No food thermometer; management not certified in food protection management; dirty wiping cloths stored on counters; facility’s only hand-washing sink was blocked, lacked hot water and was not draining properly.
Follow-up: A fourth re-inspection is scheduled for April 8.
Comments: A message seeking comment was not returned by deadline.