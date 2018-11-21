Serves 6.
- 2½ cups chopped cooked turkey
- 1½ cups grated Monterrey Jack cheese
- 2 cans (14 oz.) (about 3½ cups) enchilada sauce
- 1 can (4 oz.) diced green chiles or 2 fresh jalapeños chopped
- ½ cup sour cream
- ½ teaspoon sugar
- 1 teaspoon ground cumin
- 1 can (2¼ oz.) sliced black olives
- 12 flour tortillas
- ¾ cup grated medium cheddar
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 9-inch by 13-inch baking dish with non-stick cooking spray. Combine the turkey, 1 cup of the Monterrey Jack cheese, 1 can of enchilada sauce, chiles, sour cream, sugar, cumin and olives in a bowl. Put about ⅓ to ½ cup of mixture along center diameter of each tortilla, gently roll and place the tortilla seam side down in the dish. Pour remaining sauce over and top with remaining Monterrey Jack cheese and the cheddar. Loosely cover with foil and bake until bubbly — about 30 to 35 minutes.
Ann Stables