Arizona jumped in relatively late for DJ Steward, offering the four-star Chicago guard a scholarship last month. Steward said he’s definitely interested in visiting UA.
“They’re recruiting me hard,” Steward said. “Coach Miller is recruiting me hard and he said I can come in and score right away, and they’re prioritizing me a lot.”
Steward said he’s still wide open in his recruitment, but is interested in UA because “it is a great school with high-level competition and is just a successful program.”