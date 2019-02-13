Instead of spending hours on the court trying to find an answer to the shooting woes and other problems that have surfaced during their five-game losing streak, the Wildcats instead chose to work on their mental game.
That is, they took two full days off after losing to Washington and Washington State last weekend before resuming practice Tuesday.
“Just to kind of get away,” center Chase Jeter said. “We’re gonna recoup … and try to get everybody on the same page and try to keep everybody positive.”
Miller said he reviewed both negative and positive game video with his players in an attempt to teach and restore confidence.
“I think it’s just making sure we’re meeting with a number of our guys and getting them back on track,” Miller said. “Confidence is a problem when you lose. I don’t know if there’s ever been a real confident team when things aren’t going well, but the way to get back on track is to get back to the task at hand, have a good day of practice, string a couple of good days of practice together and then approach the game and be the best that we can be.”