Chilling out
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Maricopa County officials deny several claims of "irregularities" made by contractors conducting the Arizona Senate's audit of the 2020 election.
- Updated
On July 14, officers found Dean Ryan Marcischak, 19, with gunshot wounds in an east-side apartment complex's parking lot.
- Updated
More than 2 inches of rain fell in some areas of Tucson by early Friday.
- Updated
Tucson shooting suspect, age 35, is accused of killing two people and wounding several others, including a firefighter and two EMTs.
- Updated
Tucson International Airport recored a little over an inch of rain during an overnight storm that brought thunder, lightning and rain to a big swath of the Tucson area.
The decades-old Book Stop has withstood a recession, crippling construction, a pandemic and now the unexpected death of a co-owner.
- Updated
The take-out-only spot offers buckets of pasta, meatballs subs and cheesecake.
- Updated
Through Sunday, it's the wettest Tucson monsoon since our weather records began in the 1890s, National Weather Service says.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: The Muñoz family is about to open a third Seis Kitchen and has a fourth in the planning phase.
Where to buy flour tortillas, Tucson's most iconic cultural marker. 17 tortillerías de harina, mapped
- Updated
Flour tortillas are synonymous with Tucson. Here are 17 local places to find them made fresh daily with hours and specialties.