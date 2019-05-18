History: Mainly good and excellent for several years but was placed on probation April 11.
What the inspector saw: Pork, noodles and sprouts stored at unsafe temperatures; refrigerated foods had no use-by dates; food debris on kitchen utensils; insects near dough mixer; onions, potatoes and cabbage were stored outdoors; manager not certified in food protection management.
Follow up: Passed reinspection April 23.
Comments: A comment could not be obtained because the woman answering the phone said she did not speak English.