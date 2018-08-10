1800 E. Fort Lowell Road, #136
History: Mainly good and passing ratings since 2015 but was placed on probation three times in recent years, most recently on July 23.
What the inspector saw: Foods stored at unsafe temperatures including cooked rice, noodles and egg rolls and raw beef, chicken and shrimp; inaccurate thermometers; hand-washing sink was blocked with trash; sink had no soap, a recurring problem in two previous inspections; vegetables cut up on a work table dirty with dried food debris; walls had "lots of grease."
Follow-up: Passed follow-up inspection on Aug. 2.
Comments: Renee Liu, the restaurant's contact person for health department inspections, said the problems inspectors identified have been corrected.