Chinese hosts said 'you will surmount this'

  • Updated

Sixteen of us were traveling on the Yangtze in China when the news arrived. When the ship’s captain called us together, he said, “We are an old country, with a history of hardship. You are a vigorous, young country and you will surmount this.” He offered free phone services to Americans checking on family and made news updates available in English. Our excursion that day was a small craft trip up the “Little Three Gorges.” Our rowers expressed their sorrow to us and sang a Chinese lullaby to us as they rowed us up the stream. The kindness and courtesy of our Chinese hosts was something I will never forget.

