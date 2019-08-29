Location: 12775 E. Mary Ann Cleveland Way, Vail
What to expect: Cienega scored 44 first-half points against Cholla last year, and might be able to do the same on Friday night. While the Bobcats are missing two-way star Terrell Hayward, who is currently a freshman at NAU, they have one of the toughest offensive and defensive lines in Southern Arizona. Cienega’s defensive line alone will feature the 6-foot-2-inch, 280-pound Hunter Schlagel along with Damaggio Strevay (6-2, 220 pounds) and Andrew Husfelt (6-3, 265). On the offensive line, Cienega returns All-5A Southern Region tackle Tyrae McKinney. Cienega’s line alone will get the Bobcats a victory. Call it 52-13.