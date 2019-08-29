Hunter Schlagel, left, made a name for himself on the defensive line during his first two seasons at Cienega. Expect the junior to contribute on both sides this year. “It’s about time we see Hunter play a little bit more offense,” coach Pat Nugent said.

Location: 12775 E. Mary Ann Cleveland Way, Vail

What to expect: Cienega scored 44 first-half points against Cholla last year, and might be able to do the same on Friday night. While the Bobcats are missing two-way star Terrell Hayward, who is currently a freshman at NAU, they have one of the toughest offensive and defensive lines in Southern Arizona. Cienega’s defensive line alone will feature the 6-foot-2-inch, 280-pound Hunter Schlagel along with Damaggio Strevay (6-2, 220 pounds) and Andrew Husfelt (6-3, 265). On the offensive line, Cienega returns All-5A Southern Region tackle Tyrae McKinney. Cienega’s line alone will get the Bobcats a victory. Call it 52-13.