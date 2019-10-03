Mountain View Mountain Lions Varney Larson (10) breaks through the Ironwood Ridge Nighthawks defensive line at Ironwood Ridge High School Friday evening, Aug. 23, 2019.The Nighthawks flew away with the win against the Mountain Lions 21-7.

Where: 3901 W. Linda Vista Blvd.

What to expect: If low-scoring, defensive-heavy games are your cup of tea, then Mountain View is the ideal team to watch. The Mountain Lions haven’t scored more than 13 points in a game this season, and was shut out by Cienega last week. Mountain View needs to keep an eye on Moses White, the do-it-all player for Cholla who finished last week with 218 all-purpose yards including 153 via kick returns. White could be the difference-maker for the Chargers, but we like Mountain View to win in a grinder. Call it 21-6.