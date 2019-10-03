Where: 3901 W. Linda Vista Blvd.
What to expect: If low-scoring, defensive-heavy games are your cup of tea, then Mountain View is the ideal team to watch. The Mountain Lions haven’t scored more than 13 points in a game this season, and was shut out by Cienega last week. Mountain View needs to keep an eye on Moses White, the do-it-all player for Cholla who finished last week with 218 all-purpose yards including 153 via kick returns. White could be the difference-maker for the Chargers, but we like Mountain View to win in a grinder. Call it 21-6.