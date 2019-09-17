One never wants to miss a True Concord Voices & Orchestra performance, but a couple of the Emmy-nominated group’s fall concerts are especially enticing.
“Shakespeare in Song” features songs by the Bard — his works are loaded with them. Ralph Vaughan Williams’ “Serenade in Music” includes text from “The Merchant of Venice” and the piece features 16 soloists. That same concert will include the premiere of a piece by the winner of the third annual Stephen Paulus Emerging Composers Competition. That contains text from Shakespeare’s “Sonnet No. 8.” It’s happening Oct. 11 at St. Francis in the Valley Episcopal Church in Green Valley; Oct. 12 at Catalina Foothills High School, and Oct. 13 at Grace St. Paul’s Episcopal Church.
And in November, True Concord’s concert “Mozart & Da Vinci” includes Mozart’s “Solemn Vespers” and marks the 500th anniversary of Leonard0 da Vinci’s death with the Arizona premiere of “The Notebooks of Leonardo da Vinci.” That’s happening Nov. 22 at Sahuarita High School, and Nov. 23 and 24 at St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church.
Reveille Men’s Chorus has captivated audiences for years with its holiday concerts. The program hasn’t been released yet, but it has never failed to entertain. It’s Dec. 6-8 at the Leo Rich Theatre.
The Tucson Masterworks Chorale’s Nov. 3 concert, “Sing Darkness to Light,” includes texts from Anne Frank’s diaries, the Requiem mass and even singer/songwriter Dolly Parton. (Grace St. Paul’s Episcopal Church)
The 55-voice-strong Helios Ensemble performs Rachimanioff’s Vespers and other Russian works on Nov. 2. They’ll be joined by the Tucson Girls Chorus. (Grace St. Paul’s Episcopal Church) And most exciting, perhaps: it teams up with the Southern Arizona Symphony Orchestra to perform Carl Orff’s glorious Carmina Burana. Get your tickets early for that one. (Catalina United Methodist Church)
Desert Voices holiday concert, “Seasons Greetings: Return to Sender” is Dec. 14-15. This is one of the most joyous choral groups in town. (Tucson Jewish Community Center)
And, of course, the Sons of Orpheus “Patronato Christmas at San Xavier” performances with the Tucson Arizona Boys Chorus should definitely not be missed. It’s happening Dec. 9-12. Get tickets for the fundraiser for the mission at patronatosanxavier.org. (Mission San Xavier del Bac)