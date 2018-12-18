Position: Athlete
Height: 6-0
Weight: 180 pounds
Hometown (high school): Palmdale, California (William Knight)
When he committed: July 29, 2018
How he fits: Roland is being recruited as an athlete, but the Arizona Wildcats want him to play cornerback in Tucson, and rightfully so. The only other cornerback currently committed in the recruiting class is Maurice Gaines Jr., but the Wildcats struggled to maintain depth at the position in 2018.
Senior Jace Whittaker played just one game in 2018 due to an elbow injury. Whittaker could medically redshirt, per the NCAA’s new four-game rule, and return in 2019. Lorenzo Burns also missed some time, which left true freshman McKenzie Barnes and walk-on Azizi Hearn to fill in. Even safety Troy Young, who the coaching staff wanted to convert into a utility-hybrid linebacker, moved over and played cornerback to provide the Wildcats depth.
Whittaker didn’t participate in Senior Day ceremonies before the UA’s final game, so it’s possible he could return to Arizona, become a graduate transfer or enter his name in the NFL draft. But if Whittaker comes back to Arizona and Burns returns, three-star Roland would add much-needed depth for a position group that struggled with consistency and gave up an average of 440 yards through the air in 2018.
Roland could understudy Whittaker for a season and take over the reins as a sophomore. At 6-foot, 180 pounds, Roland is the same build as Whittaker, which could make for a pleasant transition for Demetrice Martin’s cornerback unit.
He said it: “The culture that’s there, it’s something that I want to be a part of. I feel like I fit in that program and since the first day coach (Martin) recruited me, I knew he wouldn’t lead me in the wrong direction. That’s pretty much it. I can see myself there for three to four years.” — Roland, on why he chose to attend the UA.