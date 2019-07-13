The UA last week parted ways with football recruiting coordinator Chris Singletary, which is troubling. If you are a mid-level Power 5 football program like Arizona, the one thing you can’t afford to botch is your recruiting operation. Ask Rich Rodriguez, whose ineffective recruiting is mainly responsible for Arizona’s 15-24 conference record since it won the 2014 Pac-12 South. RichRod first hired Singletary to his recruiting department at Michigan in 2011, the year the Wolverines fired RichRod. Singletary had worked in Michigan’s recruiting department before that. The three most stable Pac-12 football programs have one significant difference with Arizona’s recruiting operation: they have established consistent recruiting success. Washington’s Keith Bhonapha joined coach Chris Peterson‘s staff in 2013 after working for him eight years at Boise State. Stanford’s Mike Eubanks is in his fifth year working as coach David Shaw‘s recruiting chief. Utah’s Robert Blechan is in his sixth year working for coach Kyle Whittingham. Arizona also recently lost its senior director of recruiting, Andy Vaughn, who left for the Miami Hurricanes after one season. Is money a factor? Singletary was paid $105,000 last year and Vaughn $125,000. Arizona pays its outside receivers coach $200,000. Isn’t recruiting more important?