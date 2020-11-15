Christ demolishes hostile walls that separate us

If you’ve ever watched a home improvement show like “Fixer Upper,” “Property Brothers,” or “Love it or List it,” you know about “demo day.” That’s the day when you get to wield a sledgehammer, tear down walls and smash, destroy and break everything apart. Once everything is demolished, the hard work begins to rebuild it better than it was.
In Ephesians 2, the Apostle Paul gives us a glimpse into the incredible life improvement – the divine demolition and renovation that God is doing in each of us through the life and work of Jesus Christ.
In Jesus’ day, Jews and gentiles were kept apart from one another. Jews considered gentiles beyond God’s saving power and therefore without hope. Gentiles resented Jewish claims of superiority based on their heritage.
In fact, the temple was divided into four courts separated by walls. The outermost court was the Court of Gentiles. Moving inward was the Court of Women, then the Court of Israelites, and the Court of Priests. Each group was segregated and only allowed to worship in its own court.
But through his life, death and resurrection, Jesus revealed the total sinfulness of both Jews and gentiles, and he offered his salvation to both.
When he died on the cross, the curtain that separated the holy of holies which held the ark of the covenant and could be entered by the high priest only once a year — was torn from the top to the bottom eliminating the barrier between God and humanity.
Paul says, “For he himself is our peace, who has made the two groups one and has destroyed the barrier, the dividing wall of hostility by setting aside in his flesh the law with its commands and regulations. His purpose was to create in himself one new humanity out of the two, thus making peace.”
The great tragedy of American church history is that we often try to resurrect what Christ has clearly torn down. We look around and we see things cast as “us” versus “them.”
So much of our world portrays this reality — Pepsi or Coke, UA or ASU, Chevy or Ford, Republican or Democrat. In little and big ways, we all build walls that separate. And here’s the truth: Peace cannot be experienced between us when there is a wall that separates us.
In a world that is dealing with walls of hostility, we need the divine demolition that Christ brings through his life, death and resurrection power.
The gospel of Jesus is what ultimately can bring us together. Only Christ breaks down the walls of prejudice and preferences, reconciles all believers to God, and unifies us.
When the gospel gets a hold of us, we continually seek to do away with the things like prejudice and unjust preferences that keep us divided.
We are to be people who work alongside Christ in some divine demolition and renovation within our world.
We partner with him in bringing forgiveness, healing, hope, justice and reconciliation, tearing down walls that unnecessarily separate and create division in the world around us.
I challenge you be a part of what God is building and creating in His church.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!