Christian Family Care helps children find their forever homes

“I just want to move in with them,” said Alex, a 15-year-old foster child, who learned that visits with a potential adoptive family were coming to a halt because of COVID-19.
The phone line went quiet for a moment as his team processed what he had just said. Just months earlier, Alex did not even want to be adopted. Too many families before had shattered his heart and broken his trust. But this one was different. The Strong family pursued him lovingly and built trust slowly.
Alex was in the Specialized Youth Permanency program at Christian Family Care.
Foster children who are considered “hard to place” by the Department of Child Safety are referred to Christian Family Care’s permanency program.
The incredible team of youth advocates then go the extra mile to find a family that fits the child’s needs. Thanks to the support of the community, dozens of children have found their forever homes in the last year. Alex is one of them.
Mike and Annie felt as if their house and hearts were at full capacity with two biological children, three adopted children, and one foster daughter. Still, after seeing Alex’s child profile online, they prayerfully considered adding one more to their family.
It took only three hours into their first visit for Mike and Annie to know that this child had their hearts. They left with a peace about pursuing adoption. Visits continued regularly until DCS halted all in-person visits because of the pandemic.
That’s when Alex spoke up about wanting to go live with the Strongs. Alex’s team and Christian Family Care youth advocate acted quickly to have a judge sign off on his request, and just a few weeks later, Alex was a member of the Strong household.
Alex’s transformation since going to live with the Strongs is remarkable. Annie homeschools Alex, and he is starting to catch up academically. The one-on-one help and attention Annie has given him has strengthened their relationship and allowed Alex to grasp the curriculum better.
Alex’s prior family would tell him he would never amount to anything, but Mike and Annie know better. They know Alex will do great things in this lifetime, and they always remind him of that. Now, Alex has even tossed career ideas around like becoming a pharmacist or learning to build musical instruments.
With just a few years left until Alex leaves the house to pursue post-secondary education and a life of independence, the Strongs appreciate every moment they have with him.
Children like Alex need your help. To learn more about Christian Family Care or to donate, please visit: cfcare.org