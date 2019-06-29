When I listed the Pima County Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2019 last week, I omitted one top selection — Christine Clark. The former Tucson High School state hurdles champion and All-State basketball player was voted into the PCSHF in her first year on the ballot. Clark went on to become a three-time All-Ivy League basketball player at Harvard, played professionally in Italy, coached on Adia Barnes’ staff at Arizona and later at Florida and now at Belmont University. The Class of 2019 will be inducted Oct. 27 at 12:30 p.m., at the DoubleTree Hotel.