Name: Christopher Paul Davis

Job Title: Registered Nurse

Organization: Tucson Medical Center

Education: RN, MSN-ED, CMSRN

Professional Affiliations: Oncology Nursing Society (ONS), Arizona Nurses Association (AzNA); American Nurses Association (ANA), Academy of Medical-Surgical Nurses (AMSN); Sigma Theta Tau International Honor Society of Nursing -Nu Upsilon Chapter

Special Nursing Interests/Comments:

When I think about nursing, I think about how I have found my purpose and passion. Nursing allows me to provide empathy, comfort and healing to my patient’s mind, body and soul, which for me is integral to the profession.

I began my nursing career in 2016 as a bedside nurse on a Med/Surg unit at TMC and three years later was honored with the Nurse Excellence Adult In-Patient award. While obtaining my MSN, I transitioned into the Neuro ICU where I found my calling as a patient advocate. Continuing my education, I recently moved to the Cardiovascular ICU. I have been the Unit Based Council Chair for the past two years and am currently TMC’s Nurse Practice Council Chair. I believe that continual learning is paramount in this profession.

I would like to thank TMC, my peers, teachers, mentors and coworkers for encouraging me to grow my skills and for their hard work in helping shape my nursing foundation. This is truly an honor and I am humbled to receive this award. Lastly, I would like to thank my family and friends for being a guiding light through my nursing journey.

