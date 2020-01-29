Churrasco de Brasil, 150 W. Wetmore Road

Alums of Fogo de Chão, the Brazilian chain that’s said to have popularized Brazilian barbecue, are business partners in Churrasco de Brasil, located in the Tucson Mall parking lot.
Here’s how it works: Diners flip over a card when they’re ready to begin, prompting servers to visit the table. Offerings include at least a dozen types of beef, chicken, lamb and pork.
Churrasco de Brasil is open for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. Dinner hours are 5 to 9:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 5 to 10 p.m. Friday, 3 to 10 p.m. Saturday and 3 to 8:30 p.m. Sunday.
Visit churrascodebrasil.com for more information.