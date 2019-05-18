History: Good and excellent scores for 20-plus years but received a needs improvement rating April 15 and failed reinspection on April 16.
What the inspector saw: Beef, chicken, fish, cabbage and pico de gallo stored at unsafe temperatures; food debris build-up on refrigerator shelves.
Follow up: Passed a second follow-up inspection April 25.
Comments: Owner Brian Latta noted the restaurant’s long history of positive health inspections and said problems were due to faulty equipment that was promptly replaced.