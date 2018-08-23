Where: 2001 W. Starr Pass Blvd.
What to expect: The biggest question for Cienega entering the 2018 season is obvious: Who will replace Jamarye Joiner? Joiner is arguably the greatest quarterback to play in Tucson since Rodney Peete, and he’s now at the University of Arizona. Bobcats coach Pat Nugent is high on starter Luis Morales, comparing him to former Cienega quarterback Michael Archie. Morales will have to shake off the opening-night jitters, but he and the Bobcats should cruise. Call it 56-7.