Location: 2475 W. Naranja Drive
What to expect: Friday’s stakes are simple. If Cienega wins, the Bobcats take the 5A Southern Region crown. If Ironwood Ridge and Sierra Vista Buena both win, there will be a three-way tie at the top. The key for the Nighthawks to avoid a nightmare situation: run! Ironwood Ridge standout running back Brandon Barrios is one of Southern Arizona’s top rushers this season, boasting 1,311 yards and 15 touchdowns. Last week against Buena, Barrios had 109 yards, but other rushers combined for minus-33 yards. If the Nighthawks run the football effectively, this could come down to whichever team forces the most turnovers and penalties. The Bobcats held off Buena at home a few weeks ago and the Colts beat Ironwood Ridge last week 27-0. But with playoffs on the line, all bets are off. We like Cienega winning this one, 28-27.