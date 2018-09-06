Where: 14388 N. 79th Ave., Peoria
Matchup: The Bobcats found their answer at quarterback in Luis Morales. Over the last two games, Morales has thrown for 278 yards — and while those numbers seem expected for a Cienega quarterback, remember, he went 2 of 2 passing for 55 yards in a season-opening rout of Cholla. The Bobcats outscored their first two opponents 93-7 in the first two weeks. Now? Cienega will travel to face Class 5A state champion Centennial, a program that has won three titles in four years and is one of the top programs in Arizona. Centennial has already defeated Casteel and Las Vegas Bishop Gorman this season. The Bobcats will have to play perfectly to pull the upset. Odds are good that they won’t; expect Centennial to hold them off 37-28.