Location:35 W. Dunlap Ave., Phoenix
What to expect: This is a public service announcement: Don’t. Overlook. Sunnyslope. Cienega can’t afford to look ahead to next week’s game against state champion Peoria Centennial. Sunnyslope is no slouch, even though it fell to powerhouse Scottsdale Notre Dame Prep last week. Cienega rolled Cholla 48-7 last week, but committed 14 penalties for 140 yards. If Cienega cleans up its act, the Bobcats should be fine. If not, it could be an uphill battle. The Bobcats should take care of business on the road with a 35-28 win.