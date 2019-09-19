Location: 421 N. Arcadia Blvd.
What to expect: Cienega had a brutal outing against Peoria Centennial, posting just 87 yards of total offense and losing starting quarterback Daniel Montana because of a head injury. Cienega’s offensive linemen also gave up five sacks, and the Bobcats’ rushing attack averaged 0.6 yards per carry. Rincon is fresh off a 61-14 win over Tanque Verde. However, records can be deceiving: Cienega’s two losses have come to tough Phoenix opponents that will contend for the playoffs. We think the Bobcats will bounce back after the Rangers keep them honest in the first half. Call it 42-21 Cienega.