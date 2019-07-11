Aug. 30 CHOLLA
Sept. 6 at Phoenix Sunnyslope
Sept. 13 PEORIA CENTENNIAL
Sept. 20 at Rincon/University
Sept. 27 MOUNTAIN VIEW
Oct. 4 at Sunnyside
Oct. 11 SIERRA VISTA BUENA
Oct. 18 at Marana
Oct. 25 NOGALES
Nov. 1 at Ironwood Ridge
