Before this season, Cienega hadn’t lost two consecutive games in the regular season since 2015 — coach Pat Nugent’s first season.
The Bobcats fell to Phoenix Sunnyslope 38-10 and Peoria Centennial 38-14 this season, setting up a must-win game against Rincon/University. They took out their aggression against the Rangers on Friday, winning 63-7.
Gabe Levy, a junior running back, finished with seven rushes for 145 yards and two touchdowns.
Levy’s performance was good enough to make him our player of the week. The Star caught up with Levy to look back on his breakout performance, and his wrestling background as Cienega heads into a home matchup with Mountain View:
How were you able to get the season back on the winning track?
A: “We bounced back because our coaches were getting on us. They told us, ‘We need to be better.’ We’re fighting for a playoff spot so we needed to show Tucson who we really are. We weren’t really together as a team during those losses. We were arguing a little bit and we weren’t together. Against Rincon, we were communicating everything so that’s why we did so much better.”
How would you assess your performance against Rincon?
A: “The (offensive) line did a phenomenal job blocking — so did the wide receivers, which allowed me to get open room to run and get out those big runs.”
What’s your football background?
A: “I played for the Sahuarita 49ers my whole life. We won four city championships and one state championship. And then I went to Cienega and played junior varsity last year as a sophomore and we went undefeated.”
As a Sahuarita guy, what made you want to play for Cienega?
A: “Just how good their football team is along with academics. I also wrestle so, the wrestling team was pretty good so that was another thing that led me to go there.”
Does wrestling boost your football skills?
A: “Wrestling has helped me out with football so much because it gives me a lot of balance so when people hit me and don’t wrap up, I’m able to stay on my feet and keep running. Yeah, balance has been the biggest thing that wrestling has helped me out.”
What’s the biggest thing wrestling has taught you?
A: “Winning and losing has helped me. After losing a big match, you have to learn how to bounce back and get better, because if not, you’re not going to place at tournaments.”
Which football player did you idolize growing up?
A: “I never idolized one person. I always watched multiple people and took what they did. I like watching Frank Gore and LeSean McCoy run the ball. The top running back now that I like is Alvin Kamara because he can do it all: run, catch, return punts, kickoffs, everything.”