Científico de la UA explica por qué la vacuna del COVID-19 es segura

Por Mikayla Mace
Reportera de ciencias del Departamento de Comunicaciones de la Universidad de Arizona
Este artículo fue escrito por el área de Comunicaciones de la Universidad de Arizona y traducido al español para esta publicación por La Estrella de Tucsón.
Los estadounidenses comenzaron a recibir la vacuna de Pfizer del COVID-19 la semana pasada, y muchas personas esperan ansiosamente su turno para la vacunación, que ven como un boleto de regreso a la normalidad.
Operation Warp Speed, un esfuerzo financiado por el gobierno para desarrollar y administrar las dosis iniciales de la vacuna del COVID-19 para enero, se lanzó en mayo, pero el Departamento de Salud y Servicios Humanos de EE. UU. comenzó a invertir fondos en los esfuerzos de vacunas de diferentes compañías farmacéuticas en marzo. La vacuna de Pfizer es la primera de cuatro candidatas a vacunas financiadas por EE. UU. cuyas pruebas se encuentran la fase tres para obtener la autorización de uso de emergencia de la Administración de Alimentos y Medicamentos (FDA, por sus siglas en inglés). Al cierre de esta edición, la vacuna de Moderna estaba a punto de ser autorizada.
Deepta Bhattacharya, profesor asociado del Departamento de Inmunobiología de la Universidad de Arizona y miembro del Instituto BIO5 de la universidad, estudia las respuestas inmunitarias a infecciones y vacunas. Hizo una presentación sobre las vacunas del COVID-19 durante una sesión informativa el 7 de diciembre sobre la respuesta del campus a la pandemia.
Bhattacharya habló con UArizona News sobre la ciencia, el proceso de desarrollo y la seguridad de la vacuna COVID-19.
Pregunta (P): Algunos estadounidenses desconfían de la vacuna COVID-19. ¿Por qué confía en las vacunas Pfizer y Moderna?
Respuesta (R): Tienes que entender de dónde vienen estas personas (que dudan de las vacunas). Hasta que se publicaron los datos, yo también dudaba. Creo que se da credibilidad a las vacunas cuando, como científicos, decimos lo que vemos. Los ensayos de Pfizer y Moderna han sido sobresalientes en términos de transparencia y rigor científico.
P: ¿Puede explicar brevemente cómo funcionan las vacunas Pfizer y Moderna?
R: El virus que causa la enfermedad del COVID-19 tiene un genoma compuesto por un tipo de molécula llamada ARN. Esto contrasta con nuestros propios genomas, que están hechos de ADN. El virus infecta células y utiliza este ARN para producir alrededor de 15 tipos de proteínas, que necesita para hacer más copias de sí mismo e infectar más células. Las vacunas Pfizer y Moderna usan solo una pequeña parte de ese ARN para que sus células produzcan solo una proteína. Esto permite que el sistema inmunológico lo reconozca y responda, pero debido a que solo se produce una proteína, no se produce ningún virus infeccioso.
P: ¿Se apresuró la vacuna de una manera que podría hacerla insegura?
R: Las partes aceleradas en el desarrollo de estas vacunas no fueron las verificaciones de seguridad, sino las partes intermedias que el dinero puede acelerar.
Cuando el gobierno dio dinero a las empresas que desarrollaban estas vacunas, eliminaron los riesgos del proceso de desarrollo. Una de las razones por las que no tenemos una vacuna contra el SARS (síndrome respiratorio agudo severo) o MERS (síndrome respiratorio de Oriente Medio) es porque las compañías farmacéuticas comenzaron el proceso y luego sufrieron un gran impacto financiero. Antes de que terminaran, ya no había más epidemia con la cual lidiar y no había demanda de una vacuna. Sin embargo, obtuvimos mucho conocimiento sobre cómo vacunar contra los coronavirus, por lo que gran parte de ese conocimiento preexistente permitió que este proceso comenzara rápidamente.
Durante el proceso normal de desarrollo de una vacuna, el primer paso es un largo periodo de investigación y desarrollo básicos: contra qué partes del virus se necesita luchar para generar una respuesta inmune, etc. Eso se ha acelerado porque ha habido mucha investigación sobre otros coronavirus, por lo que teníamos una buena idea de a qué parte del virus apuntar y replicar. También ayudó que los científicos de China publicaran la secuencia del genoma (del virus) en enero.
Luego, por lo general, entre las fases de prueba uno, dos y tres, hay largos periodos de investigación y análisis de mercado para garantizar que la demanda seguirá existiendo cuando desarrollen el producto final. Pero, en el caso de la vacuna contra el coronavirus, la mayoría de los gobiernos de todo el mundo han eliminado el riesgo financiero compensando los costos de investigación, desarrollo y fabricación y comprometiéndose a comprar dosis con anticipación. Esto permitió a los fabricantes moverse rápidamente entre las pruebas de fase uno, fase dos y fase tres.
Los ensayos de seguridad y eficacia no se realizaron de manera diferente.
P: ¿Cuáles son algunos de los riesgos que las personas deben sopesar al decidir si la vacunación es adecuada para ellos?
R: Para nosotros es importante brindar a las personas la información que necesitan para decidir cuál es la opción más segura.
La alternativa a no vacunarse es correr el riesgo de contraer el virus. El riesgo asociado con la infección por el virus es mucho mayor de lo que cualquier vacuna consideraría como síntomas aceptables.
El riesgo de muerte por el virus incluso para una persona de 25 años es de aproximadamente 1 en 10,000, y obviamente es mucho mayor en los adultos mayores. También estamos aprendiendo que una fracción sustancial de las personas tarda meses en recuperarse por completo de la infección. Ninguna vacuna sería aprobada con tal tasa de mortalidad o efectos secundarios.
La otra cosa a considerar es la posibilidad de transmitir el virus a otra persona que esté en alto riesgo. Es casi seguro que las vacunas reducirán ese riesgo.
P: ¿Qué sabemos hasta ahora sobre los efectos secundarios de las vacunas?
R: Es importante dejar en claro que se sentirá bastante mal después de la segunda dosis, peor que después de recibir la vacuna contra la influenza. Su brazo se sentirá adolorido y quizás hinchado; podría tener una fiebre leve durante los próximos días. Pero eso sucede porque está imitando una pequeña parte de lo que harían el virus y su sistema inmunológico si se infectara.
Hemos sabido de dos reacciones adversas graves en personas con alergias graves, es decir, personas que tienen reacciones anafilácticas a ciertos alimentos o alérgenos, como cacahuetes o picaduras de abejas, y necesitan llevar EpiPens. Debido a que llevaban sus EpiPens, se han recuperado y están bien. Pero las personas con estas afecciones fueron excluidas del ensayo clínico, por lo que se les aconseja que esperen hasta que sepamos más.
P: Una vez que alguien se vacuna, ¿puede su vida volver a la normalidad?
R: Las primeras indicaciones se ven muy bien, pero hay algunas preguntas que aún tenemos que responder antes de que podamos saberlo con absoluta certeza.
Es más fácil prevenir los síntomas que prevenir todas las infecciones. Una de las cosas sobre las que queremos más datos es ¿qué tan buenas son las vacunas para prevenir la infección y la posterior transmisión? Acabamos de echar un vistazo a los datos de Moderna que parecen muy prometedores en este frente. Sin embargo, algunas personas se infectarán después de ser vacunadas, pero no lo sabrán porque sus síntomas habrán disminuido. En esos casos, ¿qué probabilidades hay de que se lo transmitan a otra persona y con qué frecuencia sucede algo así? Supongo que los estados seguirán recomendando el uso de cubrebocas durante un tiempo hasta que lleguen los datos hasta enero y febrero, pero luego esa recomendación se eliminará gradualmente a medida que más personas se vacunen.
P: ¿Qué les dice a las personas que comparan COVID-19 con otras enfermedades, como la influenza?
R: Creo que cuando escuchamos declaraciones como esas es más una indicación de un anhelo y una justificación de volver a algo parecido a la vida como la conocíamos antes de 2020 que un argumento en sí. Creo que la mayoría reconocería que la gripe estacional no llena nuestros hospitales cada año con personas muy enfermas. Estaríamos en un gran problema como especie si lo hiciera. Nuestras mejores estimaciones son que el coronavirus que causa el COVID-19 mata a aproximadamente 1 de cada 200 personas que infecta. Un año de influenza estacional particularmente malo sería al menos 10 veces menor que eso, y más típicamente 100 veces menor.
Todos queremos poder viajar libremente, que nuestros negocios y restaurantes prosperen y ver a nuestros amigos y familiares sin preocupaciones ni restricciones. La mejor manera de llegar a eso, y la mejor estrategia de salida del lío en el que estamos, es la vacuna, siempre que la tomen suficientes personas.
P: ¿Tiene algo más que agregar?
R: Existe información errónea que circula en las redes sociales sobre si la vacuna causa autoinmunidad o esterilidad; no es así. O que si se integra en tu ADN y se vuelve permanente; no es así. Y hay otras afirmaciones más que no tienen base científica. A menudo, provienen de las mismas personas que argumentan que infectarse con el virus es una estrategia preferible. Recuerde que las vacunas replican solo una pequeña parte del virus para desencadenar una respuesta inmune segura. Por lógica, no tiene sentido decir que las vacunas hacen todas estas cosas dañinas (que no lo hacen), pero que de alguna manera el virus es seguro.
P: ¿Está dispuesto a recibir la vacuna cuando sea elegible y por qué?
R: Absolutamente, el primer día en que sea elegible. Hasta entonces, estaré observando a otros que reciben la vacuna con un poco de celos.
ENGLISH VERSION
Americans began receiving Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine this week, and many people are eagerly awaiting their turn at vaccination, which they see as a ticket to normalcy.
Operation Warp Speed – a government-funded effort to develop and deliver the initial doses of COVID-19 vaccine by January – launched in May, but the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services began pouring funds into different drug companies’ vaccine efforts back in March. Pfizer’s is the first of four U.S.-funded vaccine candidates in phase three trials to get Food and Drug Administration emergency use authorization. Authorization of the Moderna vaccine is expected soon.
Deepta Bhattacharya
Deepta Bhattacharya, an associate professor in the University of Arizona Department of Immunobiology and a member of the
university’s BIO5 Institute, studies immune responses to infections and vaccines. He gave a presentation on COVID-19 vaccines during a Dec. 7 briefing on the campus response to the pandemic.
Bhattacharya spoke with UArizona News about the science, development process and safety of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Q: There is mistrust among some Americans in a COVID-19 vaccine. Why do you trust the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines?
A: You have to understand where these (vaccine-hesitant) people are coming from. Until the data was released, I was hesitant, too. I think it lends credibility to the vaccines when, as scientists, we call it like we see it. The Pfizer and Moderna trials have been outstanding in terms of their transparency and scientific rigor.
Q: Can you briefly explain how the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines work?
A: The virus that causes COVID-19 has a genome made of a type of molecule called RNA. This is in contrast to our own genomes, which are made of DNA. The virus infects cells and uses this RNA to make about 15 types of proteins, which it needs to make more copies of itself and infect more cells. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines use just one small part of that RNA to have your cells make only one protein. This allows the immune system to recognize it and make a response, but because only one protein is being made, no infectious virus is produced.
Q: Was the vaccine rushed in a way that could make it unsafe?
A: The parts accelerated in the development of these vaccines were not the safety checks but rather the in-between parts that money can accelerate.
When the government gave money to the companies developing these vaccines, they de-risked the development process. One of the reasons we don’t have a SARS (severe acute respiratory syndrome) or MERS (Middle East respiratory syndrome) vaccine is because drug companies began the process, then took a huge financial hit. Before they finished, there was no more epidemic to deal with and no demand for a vaccine. However, we gained a lot of knowledge about how to vaccinate against coronaviruses, so a lot of that preexisting knowledge allowed the process to begin quickly.
During the normal process of vaccine development, the first step is a long period of basic research and development – what parts of the virus do you need to make an immune response against and so forth. That’s been sped up because there’s been a lot of research on other coronaviruses, so we had a good idea of what part of the virus to target and replicate. It also helped that scientists in China released the genome sequence (of the virus) in January.
Then, typically, between trial phases one, two and three, there are long periods of market research and analysis to ensure that demand will still be there when they develop the final product. But, in the case of the coronavirus vaccine, most governments around the world have taken away the financial risk by offsetting research and development and manufacturing costs and committing to buying doses ahead of time. This allowed manufacturers to move quickly between phase one, phase two and phase three trials.
The safety and efficacy trials were not done differently.
Q: What are some of the risks that people must weigh when deciding if vaccination is right for them?
A: It’s important for us to provide people with the information they need to decide on their safest option. The alternative to not getting a vaccine is risking the virus. The risk associated with getting infected by the virus is much greater than what would be considered acceptable symptoms by any vaccine. The risk of death from the virus for even a 25-year-old is about 1 in 10,000, and that is obviously much higher in older adults. We are also learning that a substantial fraction of people take months to fully recover from the infection. No vaccine would be approved at such a fatality or side effect rate.
The other thing to consider is the chance of transmitting the virus to someone else who is at high risk. The vaccines will almost certainly reduce that risk.
Q: What do we know so far about vaccine side effects?
A: It’s important to make clear that you will feel pretty bad after the second dose – worse than after getting the flu shot. Your arm will get sore and maybe swollen; you could run a low-grade fever for the next couple of days. But that happens because you’re mimicking some small part of what the virus and your immune system would be doing if you got infected.
We have learned about two serious adverse reactions in people with severe allergies – meaning people who have anaphylactic reactions to certain foods or allergens, like peanuts or bee stings, and need to carry EpiPens. Because they were carrying their EpiPens, they have recovered and are OK. But people with these conditions were excluded from the clinical trial, so they are being advised to hold off until we learn more.
Q: Once someone is vaccinated, can their lives return to normal?
A: Early indications look very good, but there are a few questions we still have to answer before we can know with absolute certainty.
It’s easier to prevent symptoms than it is to prevent all infections. One of the things we want more data on is how good are the vaccines at preventing infection and subsequent transmission? We just got an early look at data from Moderna that looks very promising on this front. Yet, some people will get infected after being vaccinated but won’t know because their symptoms have been lessened. In those cases, how likely are they to transmit it to someone else, and how often does something like that happen? My guess is that states will still recommend wearing masks for a bit until the data comes in through January and February, but afterwards that recommendation will gradually be lifted as more people get vaccinated.
Q: What do you say to people who compare COVID-19 to other illnesses, such as the flu?
A: I think when we hear statements like this, it is more an indication of a longing and justification to get back to some semblance of life as we knew it before 2020 than it is an argument of fact. I think most would acknowledge that the seasonal flu doesn’t fill up our hospitals each year with very sick people. We would be in big trouble as a species if it did. Our best estimates are that the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 kills about 1 in every 200 people it infects. A particularly bad seasonal flu year would be at least 10 times less than that, and more typically 100 times less.
We all want to be able to travel freely, to have our businesses and restaurants thrive and to see our friends and family without concerns or restrictions. The best way to get to that, and the best exit strategy from the mess we are in, is the vaccine, so long as enough people take it.
Q: Do you have anything else to add?
A: There’s some misinformation circulating out there on social media about whether the vaccine causes autoimmunity or sterility; it does not. Or whether it integrates into your DNA and becomes permanent; it does not. And there are other claims that have no scientific basis. Often, these come from the same people who argue that getting infected by the virus is a preferable strategy. Remember that the vaccines replicate just one small part of the virus to trigger a safe immune response. The logic doesn’t make sense to say that the vaccines do all of these harmful things (that they don’t), but that somehow the virus is safe.
Q: Are you willing to take the vaccine when you become eligible, and why?
A: Absolutely, on day one that I am eligible. Until then, I will be watching others who get the vaccine with just a twinge of jealousy.