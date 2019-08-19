2018 record: 11-2, 6-2 AAC
Coach: Luke Fickell (third year)
Sked or alive? We’ll find out quickly if the Bearcats are contenders for a New Year’s Six Bowl: They open the season by hosting UCLA and visiting Ohio State. In conference play, Cincinnati gets UCF at home but has to travel to Houston, South Florida and Memphis. The Cougars and Tigers are co-favorites in the AAC West.
Why they’re here: The Bearcats are legitimate threats to end the Knights’ reign atop the AAC. Cincinnati returns most of its starters from a team that notched double-digit victories for the first time since 2012 (including wins over UCLA and Virginia Tech). Desmond Ridder and Michael Warren II form one of the nation’s best – and least-heralded – QB-RB combos.