History: Mixed. Good and excellent ratings until 2016, but three of its last five health inspections had negative findings. The store received a “needs improvement” rating on June 19, then failed two follow-up inspections on June 20 and June 29.
What the inspector saw: Milk, breakfast burritos, steak burritos, beef charbroil, baked ranch chicken and smoked turkey stored at unsafe temperatures; dirty handwashing sink; no paper towels at handwashing sink.
Follow-up: The store was put on probation after the June 29 inspection because some problems inspectors identified had not been corrected.
Comments: Declined to comment.