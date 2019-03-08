History: Good and excellent ratings for several years but was placed on probation Feb. 12 and failed two follow-up inspections Feb. 22 and March 4.
What the inspector saw: Breakfast sandwiches and creamer stored at unsafe temperatures; no certified food protection manager; dirty floors; no food thermometer; cleaning solution stored near food; back door lacked door sweep; water leak inside store forced shut-down of self-serve food and drink area.
Follow-up: Re-inspection is pending, date unavailable.
Comments: A request for comment was not returned by deadline.