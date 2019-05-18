3301 S. Sixth Ave.

History: Good and excellent scores for years until 2018. Since then, three of five inspections had negative findings including a probation rating April 11, and failed re-inspection April 22.

What the inspector saw: Burritos and submarine sandwiches stored at unsafe temperatures —the third time inspectors identified the problem; refrigerator shelves were “covered with damp and soiled cardboard.”

Follow up: Passed a second re-inspection April 23.

Comments: A message seeking comment was not returned by deadline.