History: Good and excellent scores for 10-plus years until 2017. Since then, four of eight inspections had negative findings including a July 3 probation rating and a failed re-inspection July 15.
What the inspector found: Person in charge lacked basic knowledge of food safety practices; serving utensils not properly sanitized; open packages of hot dogs had no use-by dates; hand-washing sink blocked and inaccessible.
Follow-up: Passed a second re-inspection July 25.
Comments: Circle K corporate headquarters did not respond to a request for comment.