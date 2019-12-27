Circle K #99

History: Mostly good and excellent ratings since 2002 except for a needs improvement in March 2015 and June 2016, both followed by passes, and a fail in November 2018 followed by a pass. Received a needs improvement rating Nov. 22.
What the inspector saw: Multiple foods stored in walk-in at unsafe cold temperatures resulting in facility stopping sales of cold items until fixed; candies stored next to cleaning materials in storage area; uncovered topping containers at self-serve hot dog station; dirty plastic containers stored above three-compartment sink; no procedure in place for cleanup of any potential accident involving vomiting and diarrhea; no food protection manager certificate.
Follow-up: Passed a follow-up inspection Nov. 25.
Comment: Corporate office did not respond to a request for comment.