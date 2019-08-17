History: Since 2017, nine of 14 inspections had negative findings, including a July 1 needs improvement rating followed by a failed re-inspection July 11.
What the inspector saw: Cheeseburgers, hot dogs, croissants, egg rolls stored at unsafe temperatures; open packages of hot dogs and egg rolls had no use-by dates; chemicals stored above sanitizing sink; manager not certified in food protection management.
Follow-up: Passed a second re-inspection July 22.
Comments: Circle K corporate headquarters did not respond to a request for comment.